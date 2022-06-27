Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.