Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

