Pflug Koory LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

