Pflug Koory LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

