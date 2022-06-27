Pflug Koory LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.21. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

