Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 55,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.