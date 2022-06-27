Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VV opened at $178.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

