PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $121.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.49.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.