PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,588,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.49.

NYSE PPG opened at $121.01 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

