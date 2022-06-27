PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

