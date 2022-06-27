Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

JNJ stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

