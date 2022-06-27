Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

