Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

