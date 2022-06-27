Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in Apple by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 292,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,191,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,134,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $9,563,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 91.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.