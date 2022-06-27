Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.02.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

