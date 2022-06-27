Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.22. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.
UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
