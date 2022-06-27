Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 279.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.