Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

