Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $717,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $248.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

