Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,738 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,360,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.