Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,294 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

NASDAQ ON opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

