Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 5,339 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

