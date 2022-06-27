Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 1,927 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

