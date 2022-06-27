Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 248,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.