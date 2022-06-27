SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SAP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SAP by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

SAP stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

