Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,743 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

