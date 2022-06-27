Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,723 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Copart by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 726,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $112.88 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

