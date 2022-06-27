Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116,057 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 86.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

