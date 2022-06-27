Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,362.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,485.46.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.