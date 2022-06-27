Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,362.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,485.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

