Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,109,663 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,109,663 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $53.77 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.