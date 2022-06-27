Scout Investments Inc. Sells 28,451 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aptiv by 8.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.09 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.