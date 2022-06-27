Scout Investments Inc. Sells 296,396 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,396 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after buying an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

