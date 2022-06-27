Scout Investments Inc. Sells 38,399 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 38,399 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $159.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $151.32 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

