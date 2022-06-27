SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

