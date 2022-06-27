SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

