SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

ITW opened at $187.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

