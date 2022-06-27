SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

