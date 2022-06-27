SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

