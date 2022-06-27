SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $308,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after buying an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

