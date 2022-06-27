SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.
Shares of PEP opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
