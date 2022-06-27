SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $302,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

