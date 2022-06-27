SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 11,338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

