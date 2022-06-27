SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 184 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $204.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

