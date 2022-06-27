SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

AXP opened at $146.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

