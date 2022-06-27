SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $469.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.77 and its 200 day moving average is $472.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

