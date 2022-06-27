SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 544 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $495.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

