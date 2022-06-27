Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.