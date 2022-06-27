Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 106.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

