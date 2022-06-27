Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 10,835 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

