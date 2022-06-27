Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.2% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.